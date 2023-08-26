Flomaton Hurricanes Blow Past Northview Chiefs (With Photo Gallery)

The Flomaton Hurricanes blew past the Northview Chiefs 35-14 Friday night in Flomaton.

Flomaton was first on the board 7-0 after a 52-yard touchdown from senior Jaxson Fillmore on the Canes’ first play of their second drive. Northview’s Devin Kelly tied it up 7-7 with a TD early in the second quarter.

At the half, it was an even 7-7 on a very hot night at Hurricane Field.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. Looks for a bonus gallery with the cheerleaders, bands and more by Monday.

Northview pulled ahead with 6:01 in the third quarter with a 20-yard run from senior Wyatt Scruggs.

But in the fourth quarter it was all Flomaton as they scored three unanswered touchdowns in the span of just over three minutes.

Fillmore had five touchdowns for FHS, rushing for over 340 yards on 29 carries.

Northview will travel to Atmore next Friday night to take on the Escambia County Blue Devils. Flomaton will host Walton.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.