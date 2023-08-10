First Day Of School: Hot And Muggy, Slight Chance Of Rain

August 10, 2023

Another heat advisory is in effect for Thursday, the first day of school in Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 80. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

