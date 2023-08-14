Excessive Heat Warning Monday; High 99, Heat Index Nearing 115

There is an excessive heat warning in effect for Sunday with a heat index reaching up to 115 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 115. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 115. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.