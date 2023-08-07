Excessive Heat Warning For Monday; Heat Index Up To 115 Degrees

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Monday.

Dangerously hot conditions are likely with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) up to 115 expected.

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 114. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 113. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.