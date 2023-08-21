ECUA To Vote On 9.5% Sanitation Rate Increase With ‘Free’ Second Can, 5% Hike For Water And Sewer

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authorities will vote Tuesday on a proposed 9.5% rate increase for all sanitation customers and 5% for water and sewer.

Facing a potential $1.8 million shortball and big problems with the wrong items being placed in recycling cans, staff had proposed a more modest 3.5% rate increase for sanitation customers plus a $3 a month recycling fee.

The 9.5% increase will raise the rate for a 90-gallon container from $27.67 to $29.88 and include an optional additional trash or recycling can at no cost.

ECUA is also raising rates on seven entities outside Escambia County — like Foley, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County — from their current $15-$45 per ton for recyclables to a flat $60 per ton due to high contamination levels.

ECUA staff had proposed a 4% rate increase for water and 6% for wastewater. The board will consider an increase to both water and wastewater by 5%.

The rate increases will return to the ECUA board Tuesday at 3 p.m. for a final vote.