Escambia County Property Appraiser Chris Jones Will Not Seek Reelection

Escambia County Property Appraiser Chris Jones has announced that he will not seek reelection after serving since being appointed in 1995.

“After serving the people of this community for nearly 30 years, it is with a heavy heart that I announce I will not seek reelection. This decision was not made easily. After much thought and prayer, I have decided it is time to step back due to personal reasons that require my full attention,” Jones said. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Escambia County as their property appraiser.”

Jones said he tenure was marked by significant achievements, including leveraging technology to increase office efficiency, implementing year-round filing for homestead exemptions, and opening an office in Molino to better serve North Escambia residents.

Jones has endorsed his choice for a successor.

“I fully support the candidacy of Escambia County Property Appraiser Chief Deputy Gary ‘Bubba’ Peters. Bubba has been with the office for over 20 years, starting as a student and earning his way to the chief deputy position,” Jones said.”Bubba will continue providing quality public service, as well as proven leadership and professionalism that our citizens deserve. I urge my fellow Escambia County residents to support him.”

Peters officially filed to run for Escambia County Tax Collector on Thursday.