Bill Farinas Inducted As New Cantonment Rotary Club President

Bill Farinas was inducted this week as the new president of the Cantonment Rotary Club.

For the past year, the club was led by Cantonment native Dustin Vaughn, a banker and graduate of Tate High School who also attended PSC, UWF and the Studer Community Institute. During his tenure, the club led or participated in several local projects which included providing meals to over 1,000 Escambia County residents at Thanksgiving; food and financial support for the Rotary Youth Camp (for special needs students) and Rotary Youth Leadership; and endowed scholarships for over a dozen Pensacola State College students totaling over $30,000.

The Cantonment Rotary Club’s biggest project, largely coordinated by Farinas, was the implementation of the Josh the Baby Otter story books and storytime for over 1,000 local kindergarteners. The project increased awareness and provided tips on water safety for young children. During the next year , the club intends to build off the success of the Josh the Baby Otter project and possibly expand its mission of enhancing the lives, safety and welfare of area residents.

Farinas has been a member of Cantonment Rotary since 2019; he is a lifelong resident of Pensacola, a graduate of Pensacola High School, the University of West Florida, and attended the University of Florida. He is a retired educator and was a popular voice on WCOA radio with a weekly gardening program as well as an instructor at George Stone Vocational College. Farinas e is currently the president of the Pensacola Interstate Fair. He also sits on various boards and has chaired others.

Pictured: Bill Farinas was inducted as the president of the Cantonment Rotary Club during a meeting at the Pensacola Yacht Club. Pictured below: New board members also took office. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.