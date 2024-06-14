Chase Across Santa Rosa, Escambia At Speeds Up To 150 MPH Ends With Arrest

An 18-year-old from Louisiana was arrested in Baldwin County after a high-speed chase across Santa Rosa and Escambia counties at speeds up to 150 mph,

The Florida Highway Patrol said trooper observed a black Ford Mustang traveling recklessly at a speed of 130 mph near mile marker 35 of I-10 in Santa Rosa County. The trooper radioed for additional assistance.

About 13 miles away, another Trooper observed the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. FHP said that is when the driver accelerated from near 130 mph to a speed at or above 150 mph. As the vehicle fled, the driver was passing vehicles on the north and south shoulders of the interstate.

Troopers lost sight of the vehicle after it crossed Escambia Bay and exited onto Scenic Highway.

With the assistance of a citizen, one of the troopers located the Mustang parked in a driveway just off Scenic Court. As troopers approached, the driver of the vehicle aggressively accelerated away through a couple of yards and down an embankment back onto Scenic Highway. Despite damage to the vehicle, the driver recklessly fled, FHP said.

“Troopers were able to engage the Mustang again for a brief moment, only to disengage a second time. Even with assistance of local citizens we were unable to remain active in a pursuit, but we were able to track the vehicle as it traveled out of state,” FHP said.

The black Ford Mustang was located at a gas station in Baldwin County where a local deputy was able to conduct a traffic stop and detain the driver. FHP obtained a warrant for the driver, and he was arrested on that warrant by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Romero Antwan Nail of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged with fleeing and eluding. Additional charges are expected when the FHP investigation is concluded.