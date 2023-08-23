ECUA Approves 9.5% Sanitation Rate Increase With ‘Free’ Second Can, 5% Hike For Water And Sewer

August 23, 2023

5-0 sanitation motion dale perkins seconded by Larry Williams

water and wastewater 5-0 on a motion by Dale Perkins and a second by Larry Williams

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authorities voted Tuesday to approve a 9.5% rate increase for all sanitation customers and a 5% hike for water and sewer.

The 9.5% increase raises the rate for a 90-gallon container from $27.67 to $29.88 and includes an optional additional trash or recycling can at no cost.

Facing a potential $1.8 million shortball and big problems with the wrong items being placed in recycling cans, staff had proposed a more modest 3.5% rate increase for sanitation customers plus a $3 a month recycling fee.

ECUA staff had proposed a 4% rate increase for water and 6% for wastewater. The board approved an increase to both water and wastewater by 5%.

All of the rates increase passes unanimously. The increase go into effect on October 1.

Written by William Reynolds 

 