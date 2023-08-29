District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry Molino Town Hall Is Today

Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Molino Community Center.

This is an open forum event and residents of District 5 are invited and encouraged to attend. County staff will be in attendance to address any additional questions or concerns from residents.

The Molino Community Center is located at 6450 North Highway 95A.

Pictured: District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry’s last town hall meeting in April 2023 at the Langley Bell 4-H Center in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.