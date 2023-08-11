Deputy Clint Holmes Receives ‘Service Over Self’ Award From Cantonment Rotary

The Cantonment Rotary Club honored Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clint Holmes with the “Service Over Self” award.

Holmes works from the Cantonment/Molino Precinct 5 and was nominated by Lt. Bobby Nelson for his dedication to the community and the department.

Nelson joined the ECSO about four years ago after retiring from his own automotive business.

“Clint shows his dedication by always stepping up and working for others that need off so they can be off and not told no due to shortages,” the Rotary Club presentation stated. “Clint on his days off will come in when other shifts are short without benefiting from overtime pay, or just to help out when really busy on short notice. Clint has been very reliable and is prior life experience has helped him serve the public putting service before self every time.”

Pictured: Cantonment Rotary President President Dustin Vaughn (left) presented the “Service Over Self” award to Deputy Clint Holmes. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.