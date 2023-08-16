Century Mayor Walks Out Of Meeting Offering To Resign, But Later Decides To Finish Term

Century Mayor Ben Boutwell walked out of a town council meeting Tuesday night saying that he would submit his resignation Wednesday morning, but now he says he will continue on the job and fighting for Century.

Council member Dynette Lewis questioned what she termed the mistreatment of employees. She also questioned why one employee was not paid more while being trained how to do a different task.

Boutwell said some employees were simply being cross-trained to do different jobs because, he said, there’s often no one else on the small staff able to perform a job when an employee is out.

“I’ll tell you what, if this is what you want, I’ll resign right now,” Boutwell said as the discussion became more intense. “Because you know what, I’ve had enough. All I’m trying to do is better Century.” He then stood up, walked out of the meeting and went home.

Wednesday morning, Boutwell told NorthEcambia.com that he will not resign.

“Following a heated exchange during last night’s town council meeting, out of frustration I offered to resign my position as mayor,” Boutwell said. “In the light of a new day and following a sleepless night of prayer, I need to put that offer aside and press on. I have an obligation to the citizens who voted for me to see my term through and continue to do the best I can for our town. I would appreciate your prayers and support as we continue to work to improve Century.”

Pictured top and inset: Century Mayor Ben Boutwell offered to resign Tuesday night after a heated discussion with his town council. Pictured below: Council member Dynette Lewis questioned what she called the mistreatment of employees. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.