Cantonment Man Wanted By U.S. Marshals Charged With Fleeing Deputies

August 22, 2023

A Cantonment man wanted by U.S. Marshals was arrested with drugs after trying to flee from Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies attempted to stop a Chevrolet four-door sedan driven by 31-year old James Lee Purifoy, Jr., in the area of Dudley Avenue and Willis Street. Purifoy fled at a high rate of speed, and the pursuit was terminated in a residential neighborhood for safety, according to the ECSO.

Deputies followed and observed the vehicle stop in the front yard of a home on Willis Street. Purifoy was detained and spontaneously stated he fled because he has federal warrants, an arrest report states. Deputies located a clear plastic bag containing seven grams of marijuana in his front shorts pocket.

Purifoy was charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement with lights and sirens activated, knowingly driving a motor vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended second or subsequent offense and possession of marijuana under 20 grams. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with a hold from the U.S. Marshals.

The ECSO report does not specify the nature of the federal charges.

