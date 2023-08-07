Big Shift For Highway 29 Traffic In Century During $4.7 Million Project

There has been a big shift in a Highway 29 construction zone in Century.

North and southbound traffic on North Century Boulevard has been shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street.

The shift will be in place through August as crews perform drainage improvements, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The complete $4.7 million project has an anticipated completion target date in January 2024. FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Pictured: Lane closures on Highway 29 in Century as seen on Saturday, August 5. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.