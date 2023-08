335 Lot Subdivision Planned For End Of East Kingsfield

A new 335-lot residential subdivision is proposed for the eastern end of Kingsfield Road.

The project would be constructed in one phase on 131 acres for a density of 2.55 single family lots per acre with access from East Kingsfield Road and also from Paddlewheel Way.

The proposal from Hammond Engineering  is set for a pre-application meeting before the Escambia County Development Review Committee on Wednesday.