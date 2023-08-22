Atmore Woman Charged In Double Stabbing

August 19, 2023

One person was charged after two people were stabbed in Atmore.

Darianna Mona Seltzer, 21, is charged with two felony counts of assault second degree.

The Atmore Police Department responded to a reporte disturbance at Houston Avery Park, but arrived to find that there was no ongoing disturbance. Officers then located a disturbance about a mile away at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Harris Street.

Several vehicles began to leave the area. An officer conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles and discovered that two people had been stabbed.

According to the Atmore Police, both victims told police that Seltzer was the person that stabbed them and provided a description of her vehicle. Seltzer was located by officers a short time later and taken into custody.

Atmore police did not identify the victims or provide more information on their conditions.

Written by William Reynolds 

 