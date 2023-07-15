Well-Rested Wahoos Beat Barons 8-3

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos didn’t miss a beat after their four-day All-Star Break, returning to action as sharp as ever in an 8-3 win over the Birmingham Barons on Friday night.

Patrick Monteverde turned in another great start with only one earned run in 5.1 innings, Victor Mesa Jr. drove in three with a homer and an RBI double, and Troy Johnston added to his league-leading RBI total with a pair of clutch hits in the final two innings.

The Blue Wahoos took a 1-0 lead in the third when Victor Mesa Jr. lined an RBI double over the head of Barons left fielder Luis Mieses, scoring Norel González from first base. The Barons tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth when a dropped pop-up was followed by an RBI single from Bryan Ramos.

In the sixth, Mesa put the Blue Wahoos in front again with a solo homer to right field. Monteverde departed after 5.1 innings with a man on third base, and Cristian Charle (W, 5-2) let in the inherited runner with a sacrifice fly from Yoelqui Cespedes to tie the game 2-2.

In the eighth, Dalvy Rosario led off with a double against Andrew Perez (L, 1-3). With two outs, Johnston hit a grounder deep in the hole at second base that Jose Rodriguez threw away for an RBI single to put Pensacola ahead 3-2. Will Banfield followed with a deep fly to center that Terrell Tatum lost in the night sky, allowing the Blue Wahoos catcher to reach third on an RBI triple.

Penascola added four insurance runs in the ninth on a Mesa RBI groundout and a Johnston three-run double to stretch their lead to 8-3. Johnston now has a league-leading 70 RBI on the season.

Zack McCambley recorded the final three outs in the ninth to lock down the series-opening win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Barons on Saturday.

written by Bll Vilona