Walnut Hill Man Is The Boss Of It All At This Week’s Air Show. And He’s Been Doing It 30 Years.

A Walnut Hill man is the boss of it all at the Pensacola Beach Air Show.

The air boss.

The air boss controls the schedule for all the aerial acts, mass formations, high-speed jet demonstrations and pyrotechnics at every show.

Air Boss Paul Entrekin has the primary responsibility for coordinating all air show operations within the demonstration area and plays a critical role in ensuring a safe, efficient and entertaining air show every year. All of this while also meeting the latest standard air show regulations.

And he’s been doing it for 30 years.

“This occasionally requires herding cats,” said Roy Kinsey, a Pensacola pilot and attorney who is the founder of the Veterans Flight team that flies World War II Stearman biplanes in the Pensacola Beach Air Show.

“Air Boss is a difficult job. In many ways, the beach show is more challenging than other air shows, as coordination is easier when an entire airport is devoted to the show,” Kinsey continued. “In Paul’s case, the Pensacola Beach Air Show takes place over the Gulf of Mexico, with pilots and aircraft coming from multiple airports.”

A 1976 graduate of Auburn University, Entrekin was commissioned as a U.S. Marine Corps officer in 1977, and designated a Naval Aviator in 1980. During his military career he became carrier qualified, flying both rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft. He was an instructor pilot until leaving active duty in 1986 and then retained reserve status with the Defense Intelligence Agency as a clandestine operative until retiring after Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1991.

No stranger to the air show world nor pushing boundaries, Entrekin soon was nicknamed “The Bandit,” after becoming the first civilian pilot to own and fly a Russian MiG aircraft. He founded Entrekin Aviation as a full-time air show pilot in 1986. He holds multiple U.S. and world airspeed records and is recognized on the National Aviation and Space Exploration Wall of Honor.

Entrekin also flew for Delta Air Lines for 30 years before his retirement, and over the years has authored a number of books including, “Mighty Hands,” his bestseller “Mr. MiG,” and his most recent children’s book entitled, “Jasper and the Christmas Faeries” set at his Walnut Hill ranch.

Pictured top: Pensacola Beach Air Show Air Boss Paul Entrekin. Pictured below: Paul Entrekin and his wife Lisa discuss their book “Jasper and the Christmas Faeries” with NorthEscambia.com just before Christmas last year. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.