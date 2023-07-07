Tate High FFA Receives Honors During State FFA Convention
July 7, 2023
The Tate High School FFA chapter and its members received several honors during the recent Florida FFA State Convention and Expo.
State FFA Degrees
- Kamdon Jones
- Jonathon Levin
Tate FFA Chapter Awards
- 100% Membership
- Premier Chapter
- National Chapter Award – Tate’s application is being sent to the National FFA Organization for judging. The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
Career Development Events
- 4th Place – Farm & Agribusiness Management
- Team Members
- Brody Faison
- Ellason Barton
- Anthony Longe
- Tristan Dykes
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments