Sunny And Hot; Highs In The Mid To Upper 90s

July 19, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 106. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

