Silver Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Escambia County Man

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered Escambia County man.

Arthur Gregory Stiers, 76, was last seen about noon Wednesday in the 5000 block of Port St. Joe Street off Blue Angel Parkway. He was driving a white Volkswagen Golf, Florida tag #Y71RAM. The vehicle has a roof rack.

He is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, 185 pounds, and last seen wearing an off-white short sleeved button-down shirt, white shorts, and tan boat shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or 911.