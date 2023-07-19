Silver Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Escambia County Man

July 19, 2023

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered Escambia County man.

Arthur Gregory Stiers, 76, was last seen about noon Wednesday in the 5000 block of Port St. Joe Street off Blue Angel Parkway. He was driving a white Volkswagen Golf, Florida tag #Y71RAM. The vehicle has a roof rack.
He is 6-foot, 1-inch tall, 185 pounds, and last seen wearing an off-white short sleeved button-down shirt, white shorts, and tan boat shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 