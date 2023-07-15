Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Saturday And Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.