Scattered Showers And Storms Likely For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.