Scattered Showers And Storms Likely For Monday
July 10, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
