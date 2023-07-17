Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms Today, Rain Chance Decreases By Midweek

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.