Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle On North Century Boulevard Has Passed Away; Second Remains Hospitalized

July 11, 2023

One of the two  Brewton women struck by vehicles last Thursday night in Century has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Both were walking across a North Century Boulevard (Highway 29) construction zone near Rudolph Street, in front of the Vallarta restaurant, about 8:30 p.m.. It is commonplace for restaurant patrons to park across the four-lane highway at an abandoned building and walk across the road.

Both women were airlifted to a Sacred Heart Hospital as “trauma alerts”.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 36-year old Flat Rock, Alabama, man was traveling southbound when he noticed the pedestrians walking across the road.  He attempted to swerve and avoid a collision but struck a 34-year old woman from Brewton. She remains hospitalized.

The second pedestrian, a 53-year old Brewton woman, attempted to care for the first pedestrian. She later passed away from her injuries.

Troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe, a 71-year old Brewton man, failed to see the second pedestrian.

The crash closed all lanes of North Century Boulevard.

Both drivers and three passengers — ages 1, 7 and 35 — in the pickup were not injured.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Flomaton Fire Department, Escambia County EMS, Flomaton MedStar EMS, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Flomaton Police Department, MedStar Air Care helicopter and ShandsCair helicopter responded to the crash.

