Over Two Dozen North Escambia Roads Set For Resurfacing. Here’s The List.

The Escambia County Commission has approved the resurfacing of over two dozen roads in District 5, and over a dozen more will be considered at an upcoming commission meeting.

This week, the BOCC approved funding to resurface:

Becks Lake (portion)

Bentwood Lane

Beulah Road (portion)

Bocage Road

Booth Avenue

Calico Drive

Callan Way

Croquet Drive

Destrehan Road

Equestrian Way

Hamilton Crossing Drive

Homeland Avenue

Jonah Avenue

Mintz Lane

Mustang Drive

Pace Parkway

Park Lane East

Park Lane West

Parlange Circle

Pine Street

Risen Drive

Rocky Avenue

Saddle Drive

Streetirrup Drive

Tara Road

Wegner Avenue

The following District 5 roads will be considered at the August 3 commission meeting:

Balboa Road

Desoto Road

Highway 196 (29 to 95A)

Isabella Road

Madrid Road North

Madrid Road South

Navarro Road

Perdido Road

Plaza Road

Rittenberry

San Carlos Road

Santa Carlos Road SE

Santa Rosa Road NE

There is no timetable yet available.

