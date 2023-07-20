Over Two Dozen North Escambia Roads Set For Resurfacing. Here’s The List.

July 20, 2023

The Escambia County Commission has approved the resurfacing of over two dozen roads in District 5, and over a dozen more will be considered at an upcoming commission meeting.

This week, the BOCC approved funding to resurface:

  • Becks Lake (portion)
  • Bentwood Lane
  • Beulah Road (portion)
  • Bocage Road
  • Booth Avenue
  • Calico Drive
  • Callan Way
  • Croquet Drive
  • Destrehan Road
  • Equestrian Way
  • Hamilton Crossing Drive
  • Homeland Avenue
  • Jonah Avenue
  • Mintz Lane
  • Mustang Drive
  • Pace Parkway
  • Park Lane East
  • Park Lane West
  • Parlange Circle
  • Pine Street
  • Risen Drive
  • Rocky Avenue
  • Saddle Drive
  • Streetirrup Drive
  • Tara Road
  • Wegner Avenue

The following District 5 roads will be considered at the August 3 commission meeting:

  • Balboa Road
  • Desoto Road
  • Highway 196 (29 to 95A)
  • Isabella Road
  • Madrid Road North
  • Madrid Road South
  • Navarro Road
  • Perdido Road
  • Plaza Road
  • Rittenberry
  • San Carlos Road
  • Santa Carlos Road SE
  • Santa Rosa Road NE

There is no timetable yet available.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

