Northwest Escambia 10U Chiefs Take Second In Cal Ripken State Series

July 3, 2023

The Northwest Escambia 10U Chiefs battled the best teams in the state and finished second Sunday in the Alabama State Championship in Florence, Alabama.

They will advance to the regionals July 14 in Mobile to battle the best times in the Cal Ripken southwest region.

In addition to taking second in the state, the NWE Chiefs also won the District 7 Cal Ripken all-star tournament and the Gulf Coast Recreation Classic all-star tournament.

Pictured: (bottom row, L-R) Hayden Hollingsworth, Brantley Sharpless, Hendrix Ward, Ridge Odom, (middle row, L-R) Caleb Madison, Hayden Batson, Jordan Ledkins, Parker Gilmore, Mason Wilson, Kayson Cooley, Walker Maughon, (top row, L-R) Coach Matt Gilmore, Coach Wesley Maughon, and Coach Mike Cooley. Not pictured: Dillan Stuart and Coach Jay Madison. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 