Northwest Escambia 10U Chiefs Take Second In Cal Ripken State Series

The Northwest Escambia 10U Chiefs battled the best teams in the state and finished second Sunday in the Alabama State Championship in Florence, Alabama.

They will advance to the regionals July 14 in Mobile to battle the best times in the Cal Ripken southwest region.

In addition to taking second in the state, the NWE Chiefs also won the District 7 Cal Ripken all-star tournament and the Gulf Coast Recreation Classic all-star tournament.

Pictured: (bottom row, L-R) Hayden Hollingsworth, Brantley Sharpless, Hendrix Ward, Ridge Odom, (middle row, L-R) Caleb Madison, Hayden Batson, Jordan Ledkins, Parker Gilmore, Mason Wilson, Kayson Cooley, Walker Maughon, (top row, L-R) Coach Matt Gilmore, Coach Wesley Maughon, and Coach Mike Cooley. Not pictured: Dillan Stuart and Coach Jay Madison. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.