New Residential Development Planned For Highway 97 In Molino

A new residential development is being proposed for Highway 97 in Molino.

Bluewater Creek Estates would be a 33-lot single family residential community located on 185 acres in the 1400 block of Highway 97 just north of Sunshine Hill Road. Plans show the single family homes located on lots ranging in size from four to 12 acres.

The development would be served by Molino Utilities for potable water and private septic systems for wastewater because sewer is not available.

The development, as proposed by Hammond Engineering, is currently in the pre-application stage with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.