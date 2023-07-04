Man Airlifted From Century After Accidentally Shooting Himself
July 4, 2023
An adult male was flown to the hospital from Century Monday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
The man was a passenger in an automobile when he located a firearm in the glovebox. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he handled the weapon improperly, causing it to go off. The driver continued about a mile to the Whataburger on North Century Boulevard where deputies, the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.
The man was airlifted from a nearby parking lot by Medstar Air Care helicopter.
Deputies said the incident was completely an accident. The vehicle’s driver was not injured.
