Man Airlifted From Century After Accidentally Shooting Himself

An adult male was flown to the hospital from Century Monday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

The man was a passenger in an automobile when he located a firearm in the glovebox. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he handled the weapon improperly, causing it to go off. The driver continued about a mile to the Whataburger on North Century Boulevard where deputies, the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

The man was airlifted from a nearby parking lot by Medstar Air Care helicopter.

Deputies said the incident was completely an accident. The vehicle’s driver was not injured.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.