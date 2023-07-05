Major Project Will Totally Rebuild The Entire I-10, Highway 29 Interchange

A major reconstruction project is planned to begin in 2024 to completely rebuild the I-10 and Highway 29 interchange.

It will include construction of all-new I-10 travel lanes and about a dozen bridges over six years.

The project includes the following shown on the map above (the numbers correspond to the map, click to enlarge):

Construction of six new main lanes on I-10 through the center of the interchange, requiring six new bridges. Five existing I-10 bridges will be converted and one new bridge will be constructed for ramps. Remove the I-10 loop ramp from I-10 to northbound Highway 29. Construct extended two-lane ramps east of the interchange. Replace the existing North Palafox and CSX bridges to accommodate widening of I-10. Modify the Highway 29 at Dairy Road intersection to allow eastbound and westbound traffic to I-10 from Diamond Dairy. Construct stormwater ponds (shown in blue on the map above.

The first steps of planning the massive project started in November 2005. Construction related contracts are expected to be awarded by the end of this year.

Noise walls will be constructed along I-10 to separate the roadway from the Hope Manor, Oak Forest/Lost Creek, Robins Ridge and Willow Tree Acres neighborhoods.

FDOT just completed a $6.3 million project to resurface Highway 29 from Brent Lane to north of I-10, upgrade traffic signals and make Americans With Disability Act improvements.

NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.