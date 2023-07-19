Live Fire Training With Mock Plane Taking Place At Pensacola Airport

Live fire training will take place at the Pensacola airport through Friday, and visitors may see a mock plane and flames.

The Pensacola Fire Department and Pensacola International Airport are conducting their annual live fire training drill. Anyone near airport property or flying through the airport may see a mock aircraft with flames coming from the simulator and on the ground nearby. There will also be firefighters in gear and fire trucks spraying the fire during the drill. The training will take place all morning through early afternoon daily through Friday near the east-west runway.

The annual drill is required by the FAA.