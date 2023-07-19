Johnston’s Historic Night Lifts Blue Wahoos To 8-3 Win

The Blue Wahoos followed their most lopsided loss with one of the season’s more complete wins.

Only natural that Troy Johnston helped trigger it.

Johnston continued his run-producing prowess, driving in five runs on a trio of line-drive hits, then was backed up by some highlight-worthy defense from teammates in an 8-3 victory Tuesday against the Rocket City Trash Pandas to open the homestand at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Already a leader in six different Southern League categories, Johnston is now the Blue Wahoos’ all-time single-season RBI leader with 77. Tuesday night he passed Griffin Conine, who had 74 last year to set the franchise record.

The first baseman also has 11 RBI in the past four games. He leads the league in home runs (18), RBI (78), hits (84), extra base hits (40), total bases (164) and runs (64). His batting average has soared to .287.

This game started and finished far differently than the Blue Wahoos’ 15-2 loss Sunday at Birmingham, which ended a post-break, short series with the Barons on a sour note.

That quickly was flushed and replaced Tuesday by Johnston’s first-inning run-scoring single off Trash Pandas lefty starter Ky Bush, rated the No. 3 prospect in the Los Angeles Angels system. José Devers followed with an RBI double for a 2-0 lead.

It stayed that way until Rocket City got back within a run in the sixth inning.

Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer worked into the sixth, giving up three runs. Two of those came before he was lifted in the sixth after leaving a changeup over the plate that Rocket City catcher Edgar Quero blasted for a no-doubt, two-run homer over the right field berm.

But the Blue Wahoos offense answered by batting around in the seventh inning. Johnston had a two-run double and Will Banfield drove in a run on a single as part of the big inning.

From that point, the bullpen took over. Cristian Charle, Matt Pushard and closer Jefry Yan delivered scoreless innings to complete the win on “Doggone Tuesday” where fans were allowed to bring their dogs to the ballpark.

Though Griffin Conine did not get a hit in the game, he made a sensational diving catch in right field in the fifth inning, then got up and threw out the Trash Pandas’ Tucker Flint, who tried to tag up from second, to complete an amazing double play.

Blue Wahoos catcher Will Banfield threw out Rocket City’s Kyren Paris trying to steal and left fielder Dalvy Rosario saved a run with a diving stop on a ball near the foul line. It was all part of textbook defensive plays made in this game.

The series continues Wednesday. The Blue Wahoos will have Luis Palocios (5-3, 6.40 ERA) going against Rocket City’s Fernando Romero in the first series meeting this year between these teams.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos