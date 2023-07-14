“It’s The Little Details” – Century Amends Council Meeting Notices

It’s the little details — the Town of Century on Thursday emailed an updated public notice for this year’s town council meetings, eight days after a meeting has halted due to an improper public notice.

NorthEscambia.com questioned the meeting public notice or the July 5 meeting posted by the town because it lacked a meeting time. We had documented that meeting times had not been noticed for six months. Florida’s attorney general says every meeting, each and every one, must be noticed with date, time and place.

The meeting schedule public notice email Thursday by Town Clerk Leslie Howington noted the meeting month and day and added times. One detail, the year, was removed from the new notice.

A quote below Howington’s email signature from UCLA basketball Coach John Wooden stated, “It’s the little details that are vital. Little things make big things happen.”

Pictured: A public notice outside the Century Town Hall. NorthEscambiac.com file photo, click to enlarge.