Century Fails To Provide Complete Public Notices For Six Months, Council President Verbally Attacks Media After Meeting Halted

The Century Town Council president continued discussion outside a meeting and verbal attacks on a member of the media Wednesday night after a council meeting was halted due to the town’s failure to provide a proper public notice. The meeting was the latest in an ongoing pattern of failure to provide complete meeting notices as required in Florida, NorthEscambia.com has documented over the last six months.

As almost always occurs, the council meeting opened Wednesday evening with Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. asking if the meeting was properly advertised and Town Clerk Leslie Howington acknowledging that it was.

A standard notice for the entire year, posted on a bulletin board outside town hall and at other locations in Century, provides meeting dates but not times so that the public can know when meetings are actually happening.

Beginning with meetings in February 2023, a standard notice for regular meetings and bill review meetings has been posted on a bulletin board outside town hall providing dates but no meeting times. Sometimes an adjacent notice was posted with times, but those notices repeatedly had meeting dates listed as being in 2022, making the notice appear outdated. (A list is further below.)

After a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance Wednesday night, Gomez opened a public forum. NorthEscambia.com Publisher William Reynolds questioned where the meeting was “properly” advertised.

Howington explained it was posted at town hall and on the town’s website. But the posted notice at town hall had no time listed, as has been common for this year.

“We do have our traditions,” Howington said.

But Florida’s attorney general says every meeting, each and every one, must be noticed with date, time and place.

The Florida Attorney General’s “2023 Government in the Sunshine Manual” states that:

“The notice should contain the time and place of the meeting and, if available, an agenda, or if no agenda is available, a statement of the general subject matter to be considered. “The notice should be prominently displayed in the area in the agency’s offices set aside for that purpose, e.g., for cities, in city hall, and on the agency’s website, if there is one.”

“So that we are not before the ethics board, we are going to follow the law,” Howington said, advising the council to terminate the meeting. “This is not following the spirit of the Sunshine (Law); this is following the letter of the Sunshine.”

“Well my vote is go on with the meeting because I am here,” Gomez began, with Howington stopping him to again advise that it was her recommendation to not continue.

Gomez replied, “This town’s business has to go on forward. Unfortunately one person that comes to destroy and disrupt. I’m up to my wits end because I’ve got something to say whether we adjourn this meeting or not.”

“No, no, no,” Howington again tried to silence Gomez. “This meeting is not called to order,” she said, saying that the missing time was her mistake.

“At this point, we have a decision to make, whether or not this meeting…,” council vice president Dynette Lewis said, joining the discussion before being stopped by Howington.

“I’m sorry but I’m sick of this,” Gomez said, continuing to speak with the remainder of the council still in the room.

“There’s something got to be done about you,” Gomez said to the NorthEscambia.com publisher. Howington continued to try to silence him from speaking since there was no meeting.

“Mr. Gomez, I just asked us to cancel the fact that this meeting was called to order and bid adieu for the evening,” the town clerk said. “I’m sorry this is my responsibility.”

Gomez responded, “That don’t change nothing.”

“Once again we are not getting anywhere,” Lewis said.

“Meeting adjourned,” Gomez said after a pause. Then he continued comments from his chair at the council table.

“Yeah, thanks William,” Gomez said to the newspaper publisher. “But I guarantee you this one…” The clerk again tried to silence him from speaking outside the meeting.

“I can say what I want to say,” Gomez said. “As long as he sits there in front of me this ain’t got anything to do with anybody else in the room. You don’t do any other town hall the way that you do the Town of Century, and you are going to stop doing Century. Go to Flomaton, go to Jay and sit up in there and disrupt.”

“You don’t pull that stuff nowhere but in here because you figure you can get away with it. But this is going to stop. I am going to shut you down first.”

Gomez was asked if he was making a threat.

“No, I’m not threatening you, but I’m going to shut you down, because it’s what you do…and you do it on purpose. I had something for you anyway tonight….It’s just plain stupid.”

When another council member asked the schedule for the next meeting, Gomez said. “Whenever I feel like (inaudible) because I made it tonight on time. So I’m not going to change to try to appease this idiot. And that’s perfect, I said that out of my mouth.”

Again, the clerk attempted to stop the conversation outside the meeting.

“I’m going because he got what he wanted. It’s not my fault. It’s nobody in this town’s fault but this idiot. This idiot wants to keep something going to make his clicks go up. Click that. Yeah, record and put me on Facebook too. I don’t really care, because that’s all your paper is, is a Facebook blog, Willy….It makes my ass hurt.”

“I ain’t got nothing else to say to you. Talk to your momma…makes my ass hurt,” Gomez continued as he walked out of council chambers.

NorthEscambia.com does not cover the town governments in Flomaton or Jay on a regular basis because they are outside our North Escambia coverage area. We do cover multiple other governmental entities in our coverage area, including Escambia County and its numerous boards, the school board and ECUA.

“The other governmental entities in Escambia County work hard to follow state law, commonly called the Sunshine Law, and it would be a very, very rare occurrence that we would need to represent the public’s interest and call a governmental entity out on a public notice. For over 15 years, we have been committed to our duty as the press to ensure that local government is accountable to the people,” Reynolds said in a statement shortly after the meeting. “Proper notices to ensure citizens can attend public meetings is a most elementary and basic requirement of Florida law.”

In recent years, NorthEscambia.com has found and raised just one Sunshine Law issue with a county board. In April 2021, we questioned a West Florida Public Libraries Board of Governance meeting that was advertised for the library in downtown Pensacola but actually convened in Century. The board continued the meeting for a few minutes after NorthEscambia.com raised the issue.

Escambia County responded by self-reporting a Sunshine Law violation to the State Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute what they called “an apparent violation”. Violations of the Sunshine Law in Florida can be criminal offenses. Additionally, the county attorney’s office provided a Sunshine Law refresher for board members.

2023 MEETING NOTICES

NorthEscambia.com has documented over the last six months that the Town of Century posted the following council meeting notices outside the town hall. We found clear meeting times have not been provided since January.

January 2 & 17 — a notice was published with correct dates and times

February 7 & 21 - — a single notice indicated meeting dates in 2022

March 7 — no time given

March 21 — no time given (there was a notice above that indicated the time on meetings, but it was dated 2022)

April 4 — no time given (there was a notice above that indicated the time on meetings, but it was dated 2022)

April 18 no time given (there was a notice above that indicated the time on meetings, but it was dated 2022)

May 2 — no time given

May 16 — unknown (our regular reporter did not attend and take a photo of the bulletin board)

June 6 — no time given

June 20 — no photo taken, but a notice without times was distributed on paper

July 5 — no time given

On June 22 an “Amended 2023 Calendar of Meetings” was distributed by email to council members, staff and the media. The notice did not list any meeting times.

Howington told council members as they were leaving town hall that Wednesday night’s meeting time was on the town’s website.

Under a banner (pictured below from Wednesday night) at the top of the town website that provides old notices that the town hall will be closed January 2, 2023, a special election will be held March 28, 2023, and other outdated notices, the website does indicate that a meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, 2023. It states “Council Meeting – 7:00 p.m….Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month”.