Heat Index Climbs Above 105 Today, Unless You Get Rain Relief

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Heat index values as high as 106. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.