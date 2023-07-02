Heat Advisory For Sunday; Some Will See Relief From Scattered Storms

There is another heat advisory in effect for Sunday. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Independence Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Pictured: A thunderstorm near Molino Saturday afternoon as seen from the north. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.