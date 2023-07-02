Heat Advisory For Sunday; Some Will See Relief From Scattered Storms

July 2, 2023

There is another heat advisory in effect for Sunday. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph.

Independence Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Pictured: A thunderstorm near Molino Saturday afternoon as seen from the north. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 