Gary Wayne Shook, Sr.

Gary Wayne Shook, Sr., 51, of Brookfield, CT, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Danbury Hospital after a long, courageous battle with a series of illnesses.

Gary was born on August 2, 1971, in New Milford, CT, a son of the late Donna (Osborne) Shook and Terry Shook.

Gary loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping with his family, riding his motorcycle, hunting, gardening, and also was an avid fisherman. Gary loved to fish, whether it was along the ocean shores, the beach at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, or up and down the brooks and creeks in Bridgewater (his hometown) and Roxbury Falls with his daughter Michaela. Gary had a kind, gentle heart and enjoyed the peaceful solitude of nature. He was the kind of man who would wake in the morning twilight with a cup of coffee in hand, just to go outside and watch the sun rise, listen to the animals wake up, and the woods come to life. He also enjoyed clamming, smoking meat, and cooking on the grill. Gary was a master at playing darts and was a member of the Western Connecticut Dart League and played on the team Fast Eddies #1 (of Fast Eddies Billiards Café in New Milford).

Left to cherish Gary’s memory are his four children: Gary Shook, Jr. of Walnut Hill, FL, James Shook of Century, FL, Justin Shook of New Milford, CT, and Michaela Shook of Manassas, VA; his brother Kevin Shook and his wife Lisa, and his sister Kathleen Léon and her husband Samuel, all of Albuquerque, NM; his dearest grandchildren: Clover Shook, Ryder Shook, and Maybree Johnson; his nieces and nephews: Kaelin Shook, Rosie Léon, Alicia Léon, Mateo Léon, Diego Léon, Carlos Léon; as well as so many dear friends.

Gary’s family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 29, 2023 which will begin with a Memorial Motorcycle Ride at 12:30 pm — Attendees are asked to meet at 5 Danbury Rd. in New Milford, CT, at 12:30 pm, with kickstands up at 1:30 pm. After the hour-long ride in Gary’s honor, proceed to Fast Eddies Billiards Café, 46 Old State Rd. in New Milford for a memorial gathering at 3 pm.