Friends Of The Library Big Summer Book Sale Is This Weekend

July 28, 2023

The Friends of the West Florida Public Library Big Summer Book Sale begins Friday and continues through the weekend.

Books, DVDs, audiobooks and CDs will be available, with the books sorted into categories to make it easier to find your favorites.

Friday, July 28, 3-7 p.m. — $5 admission. Members admitted free.
Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Half off day No admission fee.
Sunday, July 30 , 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. — $7 Bag Sale. No admission fee.

Credit and debit cards will be accepted.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 