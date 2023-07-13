Father And Son Both Charged With Multiple Child Porn Counts

A father and son have been arrested in Escambia County on child porn charges.

Christopher Curtis Luckie, 56, and Ethan Christopher Luckie, 23, were each charged with 30 count of possession of child pornogrpahy.

The Pensacola Police Department said a search warrant was executed Wednesday at 6450 Guilford Drive following a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A USB thumb located in Christopher Luckie’s room and a laptop belonging to Ethan Christopher Luckie were seized and each contained 30 videos or images of child porn, according to a police report. Authorities said the files depicted child porn, sexual battery involving a child, sadomasochistic abuse of a child, and victims under the age of five.

Both were booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $450,000 each.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted Pensacola Police with the investigation.