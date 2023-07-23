Extension, Research Center Hosting Corn And Soybean Field Day

July 23, 2023

UF/IFAS Extension Service and UF/IFAS West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) will hold a corn and soybean field day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 at the WFREC, 4253 Experiment Road, Highway 182, in Jay.

UF/IFAS Extension and UF/IFAS WFREC will give local producers updates on corn and soybean varieties, pests, weeds, and diseases that affect the two crops, as well as a nematode update to educate on proper management strategies. They will also be applying for Florida Pesticide CEUs and educating on precision agriculture and ways of improving yields and management decisions to promote best management practices.

Lunch will be provided. To register, call Robin Vickers at (850) -983-7134 or email rvickers@ufl.edu.

Written by William Reynolds 

 