ECUA Trash Collection One Day Later This Week; Gov’t Office Closures For The Holiday

July 3, 2023

Your ECUA trash and recyclables will be picked up on day later this week, and several government offices are closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

Both residential and commercial ECUA sanitation collections will be a day later. (For example, Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday.) ECUA’s customer service department will reopen on Wednesday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the holiday and for statewide software updates.

The following Escambia County offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including:
West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
Escambia County Property Appraiser
Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
Escambia County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller
Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
Escambia County Extension Office
Waste Services Administration and the Perdido Landfill

ECAT will only operate routes 59 Express, 64 Beach Jumper, and the Pensacola Beach trolleys on Tuesday, July 4. Regular service will resume Wednesday, July 5.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be open normal hours on Monday. All Century offices will be closed on Tuesday for the holiday.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 