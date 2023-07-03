ECUA Trash Collection One Day Later This Week; Gov’t Office Closures For The Holiday

Your ECUA trash and recyclables will be picked up on day later this week, and several government offices are closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

Both residential and commercial ECUA sanitation collections will be a day later. (For example, Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday.) ECUA’s customer service department will reopen on Wednesday.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the holiday and for statewide software updates.

The following Escambia County offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments including:

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Clerk of the Court and Comptroller

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration and the Perdido Landfill

ECAT will only operate routes 59 Express, 64 Beach Jumper, and the Pensacola Beach trolleys on Tuesday, July 4. Regular service will resume Wednesday, July 5.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Town of Century offices will be open normal hours on Monday. All Century offices will be closed on Tuesday for the holiday.