ECSO Looking For Missing 1-Year Old

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 1-year old.

Rashell Tally Pitsikoulis was last seen Friday in the 6800 block of Kitty Hawk Drive. She was last seen with her mother, Crystal Mathism and grandfather, Paul Mitchell, according to the ECSO. They may possibly be headed to Tallahassee in a 2021 white Ford Expedition with Florida tag NJX6K.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.