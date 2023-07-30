D.R. Horton’s Proposal Down To $24.1 Million For OLF-8. Here’s Exactly What They Are Offering.





D.R. Horton’s offer for the county-owned OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road has been dropped from $42 million for over 500 acres to $24.1 million for 297 acres.

That’s because Escambia County is holding back 241 acres for job creation near the Navy Federal Credit Union campus.

D.R. Horton proposed to use 99 acres for commercial use including restaurants, retail, offices, medical and a town center. The plan also shows 170 acres with 1,133 residential units, including 360 townhomes and 336 apartments.

To read the entire 27-page D.R. Horton offer, click or tap here (pdf).