Cottage Hill Water Works Issues Boil Water Notice For Part Of Cedar Tree Lane

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Cottage Hill Water Works customers in the 500-1200 blocks of Cedar Tree Lane

The boil water notice was issued following a water main break.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the advisory has been lifted.