‘Cooler’ High In The Upper 80s For Sunday, Scattered Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.