Community Action Head Start Hosting Family Fun Days In Molino And Century

The Community Action Program locations in Molino and Century will host fun days this week for families and friends.

The community will also have the chance to learn more about what the program offers.

The CAC-Molino Head Start program will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday behind the Molino Library.

The Century-CAC Head Start program starts at 10 a.m. Thursday at Showalter Park.

Pictured: The CAC-Molino Head Start Center at the Molino Community Center on Highway 95A. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.