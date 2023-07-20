Cigarettes In Trash Can Blamed For Cantonment House Fire That Displaced Four People

A discarded cigarette is being blamed for a fire that displaced four people Thursday in Cantonment.

The fire on Pauline Street at the corner of Old Chemstrand Road was reported at 11:12 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the home.

According to Escambia County Public Information Officer Davis Wood, the cause of the fire was determined to be discarded cigarettes in a trash can at the rear of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

The American Red cross is assisting the four occupants.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.