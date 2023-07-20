Cigarettes In Trash Can Blamed For Cantonment House Fire That Displaced Four People

July 20, 2023

A discarded cigarette is being blamed for a fire that displaced four people Thursday in Cantonment.

The fire on Pauline Street at the corner of Old Chemstrand Road was reported at 11:12 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the home.

According to Escambia County Public Information Officer Davis Wood, the cause of the fire was determined to be discarded cigarettes in a trash can at the rear of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

The American Red cross is assisting the four occupants.

