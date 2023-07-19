Century Postpones Action On Payment Plan For Past Due Utility Customers

The Century Town Council Tuesday has postponed action on a payment plan agreement for utility customers with past due accounts.

The proposed standardized policy for water, wastewater, and/or natural gas customers would allow customers to pay one-half of their balance over a period of up to six months. Under the plan, one-half of the balance would be due immediately in order to qualify. The remaining half of the outstanding bill would be due alongside regular bills.

Tuesday night, the council opted to hold a workshop on some of the plan details before a final vote.

Under the plan, as proposed:

Customers would be limited to two payment plan requests in a 24 month period.

If not paid by the due date of the 24th of each, the agreement would be voided, services would be disconnected, and the full balance would be due before reconnection.

We reached out to two other public utilities in Escambia County to see how they handle customers unable to pay their full balance.

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority said they will “work with” customers unable to pay their full balance due. ECUA offers water, wastewater and sanitation services in most of Escambia County.

“Pensacola Energy does not have a delayed payment option. If a customer doesn’t make their payment and they have a good payment history, we will let them go a week late, but then they must pay their bill in full,” City of Pensacola Public Information Officer Kaycee Lagarde said. Pensacola Energy provides natural gas across a wide area of the county.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.