Century Council President Says He Won’t Check If Meetings Were Legally Noticed

Following the cancellation of July’s first public meeting due to a probable Sunshine Law violation, the president of the Century Town Council says he will no longer bother to check and see if a meeting has been correctly noticed under Florida’s Sunshine Law.

“I think everyone in Century knows what time when we have the meeting,” council president Luis Gomez, Jr. said.

The council’s July 5 meeting has halted because the town’s public notices did not include the time of the meeting as required.

Beginning with meetings in February 2023, a standard notice for regular meetings and bill review meetings had been posted on a bulletin board outside town hall providing dates but no times. Sometimes an adjacent notice was posted with times, but those notices repeatedly had meeting dates listed as being in 2022, making the notice appear outdated.

One of the few members of the public at Tuesday’s council meeting took issue with Gomez and the lack of required public notice.

“There are new people coming into Century, every month, every week; I am one of them,” resident Evelyn Deterville said. Recently married, she was an unsuccessful candidate (Evelyn Webber) for a council seat in the March 2023 special election. “For those of you that have been here for a long time, you’ve got to keep in mind this city has grown, this town has grown. So I would like for you to continue to get the word out…When I talk to people and tell them about the council meeting, different things that’s going on, they ask me when it is, where it is also.”

“Everybody that lives here knows. Now, I agree, new people that come to Century, they’re going to have to get it just like everyone else,” Gomez said. “If there’s a problem and you actually want to attend, you would put in a little effort to find out when the meetings are.”

Gomez then proceeded to “say it for the record in an open meeting” the days and times.

The council president then said going forward he will skip the standard agenda opening item to confirm that a meeting was properly advertised. “I’m not going to do that to halt business and slow up the time in these meetings ever again for the rest of the year to December.”

“You can call and ask when the meetings are,” he said. “It’s on our agenda, but I’m not going to do that (check for proper public notice) because I will no longer let this council be your topic of discussion on nobody’s newspaper, blog or whatever. We’re missing the town’s business because of this.”

RELATED: Century Fails To Provide Complete Public Notices For Six Months, Council President Verbally Attacks Media After Meeting Halted

Florida’s attorney general says every meeting, each and every one, must be noticed with date, time and place — “Notice is required even though meetings of the board are “of general knowledge” and are not conducted in a closed door manner”.

The Florida Attorney General’s “2023 Government in the Sunshine Manual” states that:

“The notice should contain the time and place of the meeting and, if available, an agenda, or if no agenda is available, a statement of the general subject matter to be considered. “The notice should be prominently displayed in the area in the agency’s offices set aside for that purpose, e.g., for cities, in city hall, and on the agency’s website, if there is one.”

Town Clerk Leslie Howington said the meeting notice is only being posted at the town hall and website.

“It’s not the council’s place to publicize the meeting; it’s the town hall’s meeting,” council member Sandra McMurray Jackson said. “The council members do not send out advertisements for the meetings. It’s the town hall, in the office. That’s where it starts.”

Pictured: Century council president Luis Gomez, Jr. reviews agenda items Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.