Cantonment Rotary Club Awards $22,000 In Scholarships

Sixteen Pensacola State College stellar students recently received a total of $22,000 in Cantonment Rotary Club scholarships.

The Ike and Carolyn Hicks Terry Music Endowed $1,500 Scholarships recipients were Ezra Baker, Sienna Hudak, Deelia Warfield, Elijah Spann, Gracie Collins and Francisco Segovia.

Receiving $1,000 Vocational I Endowed Scholarships were Dereck Alred and Myiesha Hartley.

Cathy Simpkins, Samantha Goodloe and Quashanekia Sims were awarded $1,000 Vocational II Endowed Scholarships.

William Goss, Robert Clarke and Travis Rentschler each were awarded $2,000 Ted Ciano Vocational Endowed Scholarships.

Maria Heal and Jessica Gonzales each received a $1,000 Legal Assistant Endowed Scholarship.

Since 1991, the Rotary Club has provided Pensacola State students with over $80,000 in scholarships.

In its 75th year serving the community, the Cantonment Rotary Club has six endowed scholarships with the PSC Foundation ─ Cantonment Rotary Club Culinary Endowed Scholarship, Cantonment Rotary Club Ike and Carolyn Hicks Terry Music Endowed Scholarship, Cantonment Rotary Club Ted Ciano Vocational Endowed Scholarship, Cantonment Rotary Club Vocational I Endowed Scholarship, Cantonment Rotary Club Vocational II Endowed Scholarship and the Cantonment Rotary Club Legal Assistant Endowed Scholarship. The six endowments total more than $164,200 and will support Pensacola State students into perpetuity.

Since 1999, the Cantonment Rotary Club has donated $62,253.25 to the College for student scholarships.

Ike and Carolyn Hicks Terry Music Endowed Scholarship recipients ─ saxophone player Ezra Baker and guitarist Sienna Hudak ─ also performed at the luncheon.